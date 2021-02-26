China will strive to keep economic operations within reasonable range this year - politburo

BEIJING, Feb 26 (Reuters) - China will strive to keep economic operations within a reasonable range this year, a top decision-making body of the ruling Communist Party said on Friday, according to the official Xinhua News Agency.

Proactive fiscal policy will be more efficient and sustainable and prudent monetary policy will be more flexible, targeted and appropriate, Xinhua said, citing a politburo meeting chaired by President Xi Jinping on the next five-year plans. (Reporting by Lusha Zhang, Kevin Yao and Stella Qiu; Editing by Alex Richardson)