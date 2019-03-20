China Feb power consumption up 7.2 pct on-year

BEIJING, March 20 (Reuters) - China's power consumption rose 7.2 percent in February to 489.1 billion kilowatt hours, data from the National Energy Administration (NEA) showed on Wednesday. Total installed power generation capacity had reached 1808.78 gigawatts by end-February, according to NEA. Industrial power consumption increased by 6.7 percent in the month to 288.1 billion kilowatt hours, NEA said. Following is a table giving a breakdown of China's power consumption as well as other data for February and January-February. For news and data on China's power market, please click. Feb Y/Y Chg Jan-Feb Y/Y Chg (bln kWh) (pct) (bln kWh) (pct) Total power use 489.1 7.2 1,106.3 4.5 Of which: Residential 96.5 8.3 189.9 11.1 Non-residential* 392.6 916.4 -Primary industry 5.2 6.7 11.0 7.9 -Secondary industry 294.2 6.5 705.9 1.2 Industrial power use 288.1 6.7 690.8 1 -Tertiary industry 93.2 8.2 199.4 10.5 Jan-Feb Y/Y Chg Power plant utilisation (hours) (hours) Average 611 -3 in which: Hydro plant 433 23 Thermal plant 730 1 Nuclear plant 1,040 -53 Wind 351 -36 Jan-Feb Y/Y Chg Coal use in generation (grams/kWh (grams/kW ) h) 296.5 -3.1 New generation capacity Jan-Feb Y/Y Chg (GW) (GW) Total 11.89 -11.79 in which: Hydro 0.27 -0.41 Thermal 5.48 -0.42 Nuclear 1.25 0.12 Wind 1.41 -3.71 Total generation capacity End-Feb Y/Y Chg (GW) (pct) Total 1,808.78 5.6 in which: Hydropower 306.58 2.4 Thermal 1,138.76 3.2 Nuclear 45.91 25.1 Wind 187.18 12.5 Capital Investment Jan-Feb Y/Y Chg (bln yuan) (pct) Generation 24.3 -3.3 in which: Hydro 1.1 108.9 Thermal 4.4 -41.7 Nuclear 4.8 -31.0 Wind 3.3 -23.3 Transmission & 24.4 -9 distribution * The NEA revised data same period last year as there was a reclassification for the three industries. The NEA moved agriculture, forestry, animal husbandry and fishery services sector into the tertiary industry. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Kim Coghill)