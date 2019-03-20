Market News
March 20, 2019 / 9:42 AM / Updated an hour ago

China Feb power consumption up 7.2 pct on-year

5 Min Read

    BEIJING, March 20 (Reuters) - China's power consumption rose 7.2
percent in February to 489.1 billion kilowatt hours, data from the
National Energy Administration (NEA) showed on Wednesday.
    Total installed power generation capacity had reached 1808.78
gigawatts by end-February, according to NEA.
    Industrial power consumption increased by 6.7 percent in the month
to 288.1 billion kilowatt hours, NEA said.
    Following is a table giving a breakdown of China's power consumption
as well as other data for February and January-February.
    For news and data on China's power market, please click.
    
                              Feb        Y/Y Chg   Jan-Feb     Y/Y Chg
                              (bln kWh)  (pct)     (bln kWh)   (pct)
 Total power use                  489.1       7.2     1,106.3        4.5
 Of which:                                                              
 Residential                       96.5       8.3       189.9       11.1
 Non-residential*                 392.6                 916.4           
   -Primary industry                5.2       6.7        11.0        7.9
   -Secondary industry            294.2       6.5       705.9        1.2
       Industrial power use       288.1       6.7       690.8          1
   -Tertiary industry              93.2       8.2       199.4       10.5
                                                                        
                                                   Jan-Feb     Y/Y Chg
 Power plant utilisation                           (hours)     (hours)
 Average                                                  611         -3
  in which:                                                             
    Hydro plant                                           433         23
    Thermal plant                                         730          1
    Nuclear plant                                       1,040        -53
    Wind                                                  351        -36
                                                                        
                                                   Jan-Feb     Y/Y Chg
 Coal use in generation                            (grams/kWh  (grams/kW
                                                   )           h)
                                                        296.5       -3.1
                                                                        
 New generation capacity                           Jan-Feb     Y/Y Chg
                                                   (GW)        (GW)
 Total                                                  11.89     -11.79
  in which:                                                             
     Hydro                                               0.27      -0.41
     Thermal                                             5.48      -0.42
     Nuclear                                             1.25       0.12
     Wind                                                1.41      -3.71
                                                                        
 Total generation capacity                         End-Feb     Y/Y Chg
                                                   (GW)        (pct)
 Total                                               1,808.78        5.6
  in which:                                                             
       Hydropower                                      306.58        2.4
       Thermal                                       1,138.76        3.2
       Nuclear                                          45.91       25.1
       Wind                                            187.18       12.5
                                                                        
 Capital Investment                                Jan-Feb     Y/Y Chg
                                                   (bln yuan)  (pct)
    Generation                                           24.3       -3.3
         in which:                                                      
             Hydro                                        1.1      108.9
             Thermal                                      4.4      -41.7
             Nuclear                                      4.8      -31.0
             Wind                                         3.3      -23.3
                                                                        
    Transmission &                                       24.4         -9
 distribution                                                  
 * The NEA revised data same period last year as there was a
reclassification for the three industries. The NEA moved agriculture,
forestry, animal husbandry and fishery services sector into the tertiary
industry.
    

 (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Kim Coghill)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below