China to cut private firms' financing costs, improve access to funds - Xinhua

BEIJING, Feb 14 (Reuters) - China’s state council said on Thursday it will aim to cut private firms’ financing costs to reasonable and stable levels and improve their ability to raise funds through a variety of measures including issuing bonds, the official Xinhua news agency reported.

The state council, China’s cabinet, said the government will also encourage financial institutions to increase investment in debt issued by private firms and improve the effectiveness of the central bank’s targeted reserve requirement ratio cuts for banks to help private companies.