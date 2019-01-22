China state planner approved 189 fixed asset investment projects in 2018

BEIJING, Jan 22 (Reuters) - China approved 189 fixed asset investment projects last year, including projects in the high-tech, energy, transportation and water conservation sectors, the state planner said on Tuesday.

China added 4,100 km (2,550 miles) of high-speed railway track and six civilian transport airports in 2018, Meng Wei, spokeswoman at the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), told reporters.

Meng also said China had completed its targeted overcapacity cuts for coal and steel under the government’s current five-year development plan, which ends in 2020. (Reporting by Stella Qiu and Ryan Woo; Editing by Kim Coghill)