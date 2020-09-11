Eastern Chinese city to tighten property market curbs

BEIJING, Sept 11 (Reuters) - The eastern Chinese city of Changzhou will impose tighter restrictions on property transactions in a bid to defuse speculation in a market quickly recovering from the coronavirus crisis, the official Changzhou Daily reported on Friday.

People who purchase homes after Saturday will not be allowed to re-sell for four years.

The new restrictions also make it harder for families who already own one property and have unpaid mortgages to buy new homes, the newspaper said.

China’s property market has been a key driver of the country’s investment-led recovery from a coronavirus-induced slump, fuelled by cheaper credit and easier access to obtaining residency that helps out-of-towners get around purchase curbs.

Since July, many major cities have introduced new rules to prevent the real estate market from overheating. (Reporting by Lusha Zhang and Ryan Woo; Editing by Alex Richardson)