Asia
July 2, 2020 / 11:29 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Hangzhou first major Chinese city to curb property deals after spike

2 Min Read

BEIJING, July 2 (Reuters) - Hangzhou, China’s answer to Silicon valley, imposed new restrictions on property transactions on Thursday, after cheap credit and a relaxation of residency permits fed a demand surge.

In the first such curbs by a major city in China since the coronavirus outbreak began, Hangzhou’s government said people deemed as “high-end talent”, who have long enjoyed fewer restrictions, could not resell their homes for five years.

Hangzhou, home to tech giant Alibaba, has encouraged a wave of migration in recent years with measures to attract talent. People who qualify as high-end talent have a greater chance of securing a home under a lottery system designed to cool the city’s once-heated property market.

Home transaction volumes in Hangzhou, a city of 10 million people, rose by 49% in June from a year earlier, data from researcher CRIC showed. That compared with the 24% drop in Beijing and an 11% gain in Shanghai.

Yan Yuejin, director of the Shanghai-based E-house China Research and Development Institution, estimated that more than 25% of home sales in Hangzhou stem from its talent scheme.

The new regulations also raised the bar for families without a home, who also have had priority under the lottery system.

“The new measures, which are relatively intense, and a reversal of the broad loosening stance across the country, showed regulators are still very resolved to clamp down on speculation,” Yan said. (Reporting by Lusha Zhang and Ryan Woo; Editing by Alexander Smith)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below