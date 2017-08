BEIJING, June 26 (Reuters) - China will steadily push forward with destocking in the property market, the official Xinhua News Agency said on Monday, citing a report made by Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli to the country's political advisory body.

China will also push ahead with a debt-to-equity swap programme, and gradually lower the corporate leverage ratio, Xinhua said. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Richard Borsuk)