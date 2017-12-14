Growth in China property investment slows to 7.5 pct in Jan-Nov

BEIJING, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Property investment in China rose 7.5 percent in January-November from the same period a year earlier, slowing from an 7.8 percent gain in the first 10 months of 2017, official data showed on Thursday.

Property investment in November alone rose 4.6 percent from a year earlier, according to Reuters calculations based on the data.

A property boom has been a major growth driver for China’s economy this year, but it has been expected to slow as more cities unveil measures to curb soaring home prices and banks raise mortgage rates in response to tighter monetary policy.

New construction starts measured by floor area rose 6.9 percent in January-November, compared with a 5.6 percent rise in the first 10 months of the year, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said.

Property sales by floor area grew 7.9 percent, slowing from the 8.2 percent growth seen in the first 10 months of the year.

Taming an overheated property market has been a top priority for China’s policymakers this year as they sought to ensure social stability and reduce risks to the financial system as China shifted its focus to more high-quality economic growth. (Reporting by Kevin Yao and Cheng Fang; Editing by Eric Meijer)