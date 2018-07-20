FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
July 20, 2018 / 8:23 AM / in an hour

China banks extend 3.54 trln yuan new property loans in H1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, July 20 (Reuters) - China’s central bank said on Friday new property loans totalled 3.54 trillion yuan ($522.09 billion) in the first half of this year.

Outstanding property loans rose 20.4 percent from a year earlier by end of June to 35.78 trillion yuan, said the People’s Bank of China in a statement on its website.

Outstanding individual mortgage loans were up 18.6 percent from a year ago by the end of June at 23.84 trillion yuan, data from the central bank showed. ($1 = 6.7805 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.