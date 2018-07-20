China banks extend 3.54 trln yuan new property loans in H1

BEIJING, July 20 (Reuters) - China’s central bank said on Friday new property loans totalled 3.54 trillion yuan ($522.09 billion) in the first half of this year.

Outstanding property loans rose 20.4 percent from a year earlier by end of June to 35.78 trillion yuan, said the People’s Bank of China in a statement on its website.

Outstanding individual mortgage loans were up 18.6 percent from a year ago by the end of June at 23.84 trillion yuan, data from the central bank showed. ($1 = 6.7805 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)