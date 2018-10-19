China's outstanding individual mortgage loans +17.9 pct y/y at end-sept

BEIJING, Oct 19 (Reuters) - China’s central bank said on Friday that outstanding individual mortgage loans had risen 17.9 percent year-over-year by the end of September to 24.88 trillion yuan ($3.59 trillion).

This compared with a 18.6 percent rise at the end of June.

Property-related loans, which also included loans for real estate development for both commercial and public housing, grew 5.21 trillion yuan in the first three quarters of this year, the People’s Bank of China said in a quarterly report.

Outstanding property loans rose 20.4 percent by end-September from a year earlier to 37.45 trillion yuan.