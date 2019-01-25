Financials
China's outstanding yuan property loans rise 20 pct y/y by end-2018

BEIJING, Jan 25 (Reuters) - China’s outstanding yuan property loans grew 20 percent from a year earlier to 38.7 trillion yuan ($5.72 trillion) by end-December, the People’s Bank of China said in a quarterly report.

The central bank said on Friday the outstanding household loans by end-2018 were at 47.9 trillion yuan, up 18.2 percent on-year.

Outstanding individual mortgage loans had risen 17.8 percent year-on-year to 25.75 trillion yuan by the end of 2018. That compared with a 17.9 percent rise at the end of September. ($1 = 6.7624 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

