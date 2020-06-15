China's May home prices rise 0.5% m/m, matching pace in April

BEIJING, June 15 (Reuters) - China’s new home prices grew slightly in May from April, data showed on Monday, pointing to continuing momentum as the property market gradually recovers from the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

Average new home prices in China’s 70 major cities rose 0.5% in May from the prior month, matching the pace in April, Reuters calculations showed.

The property market, a key driver of growth in the world’s second-largest economy, was among many segments of the economy disrupted by the coronavirus health crisis and tough containment measures.

But Beijing still refrains from using the real estate sector as short-term stimulus, even as the economy struggles to recover from its first contraction in decades in the first quarter.

China will stick to the principle that “houses are for living in, not for speculation” and will implement city-specific policies for th property market, Premier Li Keqiang said in his work report unveiled in May.