China banking regulator says property loan risks under control

BEIJING, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Risks surrounding China’s real estate loans are under control, the country’s banking regulator said on Tuesday.

The non-performing property loan ratio was only at 0.49 percent by end of the first quarter, 1.49 percentage points lower than the overall non-performing loan ratio, the China Banking Regulatory Commission said in a statement on its website.

The non-performing loan ratio of loans to property developers was at 0.56 percent. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk and Yawen Chen; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)