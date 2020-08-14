China Jan-July property investment rises 3.4% y/y, picks up speed from 1H

BEIJING, Aug 14 (Reuters) - China’s real estate investment rose 3.4% in January-July from a year earlier, official data showed on Friday, quickening from a 1.9% uptick in the first six months.

Property sales by floor area fell 5.8%, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics, narrowing from an on-year decline of 8.4% in the first six months.

China’s property market has gained momentum in recent months, with some analysts warning of a potential bubble in some big cities. But others say a sustainable rebound may still be sometime away as consumer confidence remains soft.

New construction starts measured by floor area fell 4.5% from a year earlier, slowing from a 7.6% fall in the first six months of the year.

Funds raised by China’s property developers grew 0.8% in the same period, compared with a 1.9% decline in January-June. (Reporting by Lusha Zhang, Roxanne Liu and Ryan Woo; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)