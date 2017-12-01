FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China lends $119.2 bln individual mortgages via housing fund in Jan-Oct
Sections
Featured
Tesla shores up Australia's grid
Energy & Environment
Tesla shores up Australia's grid
'No impact on Little Rocket Man': Trump on Chinese diplomacy
North Korea
'No impact on Little Rocket Man': Trump on Chinese diplomacy
Emerging markets debt is so hot, investors can’t get enough
Markets
Emerging markets debt is so hot, investors can’t get enough
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 1, 2017 / 9:52 AM / Updated 11 minutes ago

China lends $119.2 bln individual mortgages via housing fund in Jan-Oct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Dec 1 (Reuters) - China issued 787.8 billion yuan ($119.2 billion) worth of individual mortgage loans via the housing provident fund in January-October, the housing ministry said on Thursday.

The housing provident fund is a kind of social insurance that allows Chinese employees to save money towards purchasing their own homes.

Housing fund deposits nationwide totalled 1.53 trillion yuan while withdrawals reached 1.03 trillion yuan during the first 10 months of the year, the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development said on its website.

China has tightened rules on home buyers borrowing from the housing provident fund to rein in skyrocketing property prices in many cities that have fuelled fears of a growing bubble.

$1 = 6.6075 Chinese yuan Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.