BEIJING, Oct 20 (Reuters) - China’s outstanding individual mortgage loans rose 26.2 percent by end-September from a year earlier, the central bank said in a third-quarter report on Friday.

Outstanding yuan-denominated property loans, including loans for individual mortgages, property development and public housing, rose 22.8 percent.

Outstanding household consumer loans in both yuan and foreign currencies rose 29.1 percent. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Kim Coghill)