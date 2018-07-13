FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 13, 2018 / 10:26 AM / Updated an hour ago

China outstanding individual mortgages rise to $3.56 trln by end-June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, July 13 (Reuters) - China’s outstanding individual housing loans grew 18.6 percent from a year earlier to reach 23.84 trillion yuan ($3.56 trillion) at the end of June, a senior central bank official told state media on Friday.

Shanghai Securities News quote Ruan Jianhong, director of Financial Survey & Statistics Department at the People’s Bank of China, as giving the growth figure.

At the end of June, loans for property development totalled 9.63 trillion yuan, a 24.1 percent increase from a year earlier, the report said.

$1 = 6.6973 Chinese yuan Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Writing by Yawen Chen; Editing by Richard Borsuk

