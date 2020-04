BEIJING, April 24 (Reuters) - China’s outstanding property loans were up 13.9% from a year earlier at 46.16 trillion yuan ($6.52 trillion) as of end-March, central bank data showed on Friday.

Outstanding individual mortgages grew 15.9% year-on-year to 31.15 trillion yuan by the end of the first quarter. ($1 = 7.0807 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Judy Hua, Huizhong Wu and Lusha Zhang; Editing by Kevin Liffey)