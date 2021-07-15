China property investment growth slows in H1

BEIJING, July 15 (Reuters) - Real estate investment in China rose 15% in January-June from the same period a year earlier, official data showed on Thursday, slowing from 18.3% growth in the first five months of the year.

Property sales by floor area increased 27.7% in the first six months, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed, versus a rise of 36.3% in the first five months of the year.

New construction starts measured by floor area rose 3.8% from a year earlier, compared with 6.9% growth in the first five months.

Funds raised by China’s property developers grew 23.5%, moderating from an increase of 29.9% in the first five months.