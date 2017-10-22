FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China property sales will slow in fourth quarter, prices stable-housing minister
October 22, 2017

China property sales will slow in fourth quarter, prices stable-housing minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Oct 22 (Reuters) - China’s property sales will slow in the fourth quarter and prices will remain stable, the housing minister said on Sunday.

The rapid rise of property prices has been contained and the government will keep measures consistent and not loosen control, Wang Menghui, head of China’s housing and urban-rural development ministry, told reporters at an briefing in Beijing.

China’s property market is currently health and stable, he added.

Reporting by Yawen Chen; Writing by Christian Shepherd; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
