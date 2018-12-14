China spends $232 bln in shantytown redevelopment in Jan-Nov

BEIJING, Dec 14 (Reuters) - China’s housing ministry said on Friday investment in a massive shantytown redevelopment project topped 1.6 trillion yuan ($231.8 billion) in the first 11 months of the year.

Construction began on 6.16 million housing units during the January-November period, exceeding the full-year target of 5.8 million units, the ministry said on its website.

China has injected huge sums into the redevelopment of shantytowns, boosting property demand as residents are encouraged to use cash compensation to buy a new home when their existing one is demolished, analysts said. ($1 = 6.9015 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk)