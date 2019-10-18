China's Jan-Sept property investment up 10.5% yr/yr, sales fall

BEIJING, Oct 18 (Reuters) - China’s property investment grew 10.5% in the first nine months of 2019 from a year earlier, in line with the increase seen in the January-August period, official data showed on Friday.

Property sales by floor area fell 0.1% for January-September, compared with a 0.6% drop seen in the first eight months, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said in a statement.

China’s real estate market, propped up by elevated property prices, has been a pillar for the broader economy amid a slowdown in manufacturing and exports from a protracted trade war with Washington.

But the housing market’s resilience could be limited as Beijing has made clear it does not plan to expand stimulus for the sector.

The Politburo, a top decision-making body of the ruling Communist Party, took the unusual step in July of explicitly ruling out using the property market as a form of short-term stimulus to pull the economy out of its downturn. (Reporting by Kevin Yao and Yawen Chen; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)