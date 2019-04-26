Financials
April 26, 2019 / 8:21 AM / in 3 hours

China's outstanding individual mortgage loans up 17.6 pct y/y at end-March

1 Min Read

BEIJING, April 26 (Reuters) - China’s central bank said on Friday that outstanding individual mortgage loans had risen 17.6 percent year-over-year by the end of March to 26.87 trillion yuan ($3.99 trillion).

Outstanding yuan-denominated property loans, including loans for individual mortgages, property development and public housing, rose 18.7 percent from a year earlier, according to a quarterly report issued by the People’s Bank of China on its website. ($1 = 6.7380 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below