China's outstanding individual mortgage loans up 17.6 pct y/y at end-March

BEIJING, April 26 (Reuters) - China’s central bank said on Friday that outstanding individual mortgage loans had risen 17.6 percent year-over-year by the end of March to 26.87 trillion yuan ($3.99 trillion).

Outstanding yuan-denominated property loans, including loans for individual mortgages, property development and public housing, rose 18.7 percent from a year earlier, according to a quarterly report issued by the People’s Bank of China on its website. ($1 = 6.7380 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)