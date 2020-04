BEIJING, April 23 (Reuters) - The Shanghai branch of China’s central bank on Thursday said it will strictly ban illicit funding of real estate purchases via property-backed consumer or business loans, while continuing to step up credit support for small firms.

The People’s Bank of China’s Shanghai branch officials made the remarks at a work meeting attended by 18 major commercial banks in the financial hub. (Reporting by Lusha Zhang and Se Young Lee; Editing by Toby Chopra)