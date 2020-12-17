China will speed up railway development of urban clusters

BEIJING, Dec 17 (Reuters) - China’s cabinet on Thursday issued guidelines on speeding up railway development of the country’s urban clusters, as Beijing seeks to boost infrastructure spending to shore up growth.
The government will support the use of local government special bonds to finance railway construction projects, and study using income from land leasing to support such projects, the State Council said.
Reporting by Stella Qiu and Ryan Woo; Editing by Alison Williams
