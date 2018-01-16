China c.bank advisor says not necessary to raise benchmark interest rates in near-term - media

BEIJING, Jan 16 (Reuters) - A Chinese central bank advisor said it is not necessary for the country to raise benchmark interest rates in the near-term, the Chinese financial news outlet Yicai reported on Tuesday.

Sheng Songcheng, an advisor to the People’s Bank of China (PBOC), also said in an interview with Yicai that a new national property tax would be unlikely to be rolled out in the short-term due to its complexities.

The advisor also expects the yuan exchange rate to be relatively stable without big fluctuations this year. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Sam Holmes)