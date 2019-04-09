China says c.bank should use RRR, interest rates to boost lending

BEIJING, April 9 (Reuters) - China’s cabinet said on Tuesday that the central bank and other regulators should use policy tools including reserve requirement ratios and interest rates to boost credit and lower lending costs.

The State Council said in a statement on its website that the central bank and the banking and insurance regulator should step up targeted cuts in the reserve requirement ratios for small and medium-size banks to release liquidity and support private and small firms.

The statements largely reiterated the government’s previous pledges to support growth through targeted policy changes.