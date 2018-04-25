FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China may unveil new asset management rules this week - China Daily
Sections
Featured
Police eye suspect's 'cryptic message'
TORONTO VAN ATTACK
Police eye suspect's 'cryptic message'
To beat porch thieves, Amazon slips packages in car trunks
AMAZON
To beat porch thieves, Amazon slips packages in car trunks
Wells Fargo shareholders give CEO welcome respite
Breakingviews
Wells Fargo shareholders give CEO welcome respite
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 25, 2018 / 12:08 AM / in 3 hours

China may unveil new asset management rules this week - China Daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, April 25 (Reuters) - China is “days away” from revealing new rules governing its asset management industry, the China Daily newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing an unnamed source close to the country’s central bank.

Markets have been awaiting the release of the final version of new rules for China’s $15 trillion asset management sector as part of a crackdown on risk in China’s financial system.

President Xi Jinping approved the new rules in March. (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.