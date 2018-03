BEIJING, March 29 (Reuters) - China’s new banking and insurance regulator said on Thursday it will deepen the reform and opening up of the banking and insurance systems and will crack down on financial risk.

In a statement, the regulator also said it would push forward in an orderly way the lowering of corporate leverage ratios and curb property bubble tendencies. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard, Yawen Chen and Stella Qiu; Editing by Nick Macfie)