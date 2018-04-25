FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China to push rental housing asset-backed securitization - regulator
April 25, 2018 / 8:28 AM / in an hour

China to push rental housing asset-backed securitization - regulator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, April 25 (Reuters) - China will encourage companies to conduct rental housing asset-backed securitization, while strengthening supervision and management on such securities, the country’s securities regulator said on Wednesday in a joint statement with the housing ministry.

Securitization in mid-tier and large cities, as well as the new Xiongan area, will be a priority, the China Securities Regulatory Commission said in the statement posted on its website. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Writing by Yawen Chen; Editing by Kim Coghill)

