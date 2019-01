BEIJING, Jan 7 (Reuters) - China gold reserves rose to 59.560 million fine troy ounces at end-December, the first increase since October 2016, central bank data showed on Monday.

The country’s gold reserves had been steady at 59.240 million fine troy ounces from October 2016 to November 2018, according to data from the People’s Bank of China. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Kim Coghill)