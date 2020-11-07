China Oct FX reserves fell to $3.128 trln

BEIJING, Nov 7 (Reuters) - China’s foreign exchange reserves fell for a second straight month in October, and once again missed analyst expectations, official data showed on Saturday.

The country’s foreign exchange reserves, the largest in the world, stood at $3.128 trillion at the end of October, down from $3.143 trillion in September, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) data showed. October’s reserves turned out to be less than the $3.150 trillion forecast by a Reuters poll of analysts.

China held 62.64 million fine troy ounces of gold at the end of October, unchanged from September.

The value of the gold reserves fell to $117.89 billion at the end of October from $118.20 billion at the end of September. (Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)