TABLE-Breakdown of China's Dec retail sales

    BEIJING, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Following is a breakdown of
China's retail sales for December, published by the National
Bureau of Statistics on Monday. 
    
    (Percent change from a year earlier):
    
                    Dec    Nov    Oct    Sep    Aug    Jul    Jun    May    Apr    Mar    Jan-F  Dec
                                                                                          eb     
 Overall              8.2    8.1    8.6    9.2      9    8.8      9    8.5    9.4   10.1    9.7    9.4
 Garments             7.4    5.5    4.7      9      7    8.7     10    6.6    9.2   14.8    7.7    9.7
                                                                                                      
 Cosmetics            1.9    4.4    6.4    7.7    7.8    7.8   11.5   10.3   15.1   22.7   12.5   13.8
 Jewellery            2.3    5.6    4.7   11.6   14.1    8.2    7.9    6.7    5.9   20.4      3    0.4
                                                                                                      
 Personal care       16.8     16   10.2   17.4   15.8   11.3   15.8   10.3     12   16.9   10.1    5.4
 Home appliances     13.9   12.5    4.8    5.7    4.8    0.6   14.3    7.6    6.7   15.4    9.2    8.7
                                                                                                      
 Office supplies       -4   -0.4   -3.3    4.9    5.4    1.8    3.5    8.1   18.3   12.6   -0.9   12.7
 Furniture           12.7      8    9.5    9.9    9.5   11.1     15    8.6    8.1   10.9    8.5   12.5
                                                                                                      
 Telecoms            -0.9   -5.9    7.1   16.9    6.4    9.6   16.1   12.2   10.8    1.6   10.7   13.4
 Oil, oil products    5.8    8.5   17.1   19.2   19.6   18.4   16.5     14   13.3    9.1    9.1   10.6
                                                                                                      
 Automobiles         -8.5    -10   -6.4   -7.1   -3.2     -2     -7     -1    3.5    3.5    9.7    2.2
 Building             8.6    9.8    8.5    8.4    7.9    5.4    7.2    6.5   11.4   10.2    6.8    5.2
 materials                                                                                       
 
 (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk)
