TABLE-Breakdown of China's Dec retail sales

BEIJING, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Following is a breakdown of China's retail sales for December, published by the National Bureau of Statistics on Monday. (Percent change from a year earlier): Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug Jul Jun May Apr Mar Jan-F Dec eb Overall 8.2 8.1 8.6 9.2 9 8.8 9 8.5 9.4 10.1 9.7 9.4 Garments 7.4 5.5 4.7 9 7 8.7 10 6.6 9.2 14.8 7.7 9.7 Cosmetics 1.9 4.4 6.4 7.7 7.8 7.8 11.5 10.3 15.1 22.7 12.5 13.8 Jewellery 2.3 5.6 4.7 11.6 14.1 8.2 7.9 6.7 5.9 20.4 3 0.4 Personal care 16.8 16 10.2 17.4 15.8 11.3 15.8 10.3 12 16.9 10.1 5.4 Home appliances 13.9 12.5 4.8 5.7 4.8 0.6 14.3 7.6 6.7 15.4 9.2 8.7 Office supplies -4 -0.4 -3.3 4.9 5.4 1.8 3.5 8.1 18.3 12.6 -0.9 12.7 Furniture 12.7 8 9.5 9.9 9.5 11.1 15 8.6 8.1 10.9 8.5 12.5 Telecoms -0.9 -5.9 7.1 16.9 6.4 9.6 16.1 12.2 10.8 1.6 10.7 13.4 Oil, oil products 5.8 8.5 17.1 19.2 19.6 18.4 16.5 14 13.3 9.1 9.1 10.6 Automobiles -8.5 -10 -6.4 -7.1 -3.2 -2 -7 -1 3.5 3.5 9.7 2.2 Building 8.6 9.8 8.5 8.4 7.9 5.4 7.2 6.5 11.4 10.2 6.8 5.2 materials (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk)