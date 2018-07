BEIJING, July 13 (Reuters) - China’s finance ministry expects fiscal revenue growth to slow in the second half of this year due to global trade uncertainties and Beijing’s tax cuts efforts, state television CCTV reported on Friday.

China can still meet the goal of fiscal revenue growth this year, a finance ministry official Lou Hong told reporters at a news conference, according to CCTV. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Richard Borsuk)