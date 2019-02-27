China to steadily resolve shadow banking risks -c.bank

BEIJING, Feb 27 (Reuters) - China will steadily resolve risks in the shadow banking sector and push for a stable transformation of financial institutions’ asset-management businesses, the central bank said on Wednesday.

The central bank will conduct stress tests and evaluations on financial institutions, as part of steps to prevent systemic financial risks, it said in a statement.

China will deal with risks posed by high-risk financial institutions in an orderly manner, the central bank said. (Reporting by China Monitoring Desk; Editing by Himani Sarkar)