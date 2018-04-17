FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
April 17, 2018 / 10:53 AM / Updated 10 minutes ago

China c.bank cuts reserve requirement by 100 bps for most banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, April 17 (Reuters) - China’s central bank announced on Tuesday it will cut the amount of cash that most commercial and foreign banks must hold as reserves to pay back medium-term lending facilities.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) said on its website it would cut the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) — currently at 15 percent or 17 percent — by 100 basis points (bps) for most commercial banks.

The cut is effective on April 25.

Reporting by Josephine Mason and Beijing Monitoring desk; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.