BEIJING, Oct 18 (Reuters) - China must pay close attention to difficulties facing small firms and take targeted measures to support them, according to a statement on a government website on Thursday following a meeting presided over by Vice Premier Liu He.

China must further research measures to help small and medium-sized firms including reducing tax burdens and addressing financing difficulties, the statement said. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk Editing by Shri Navaratnam)