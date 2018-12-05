Financials
December 5, 2018 / 11:45 AM / in 17 minutes

China pledges to expand financing channels for small, medium tech firms

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Dec 5 (Reuters) - China’s state council said on Wednesday it would expand financing channels for small and medium technology firms, and promised more policies to promote innovation, state television said. A state council meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang agreed that state private equity funds would be encouraged to make investments in technology start-ups, CCTV reported.

The meeting also approved a draft amendment to the patent law with harsher penalties for intellectual property right infringement. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; editing by Darren Schuettler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.