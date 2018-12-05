China pledges to expand financing channels for small, medium tech firms

BEIJING, Dec 5 (Reuters) - China’s state council said on Wednesday it would expand financing channels for small and medium technology firms, and promised more policies to promote innovation, state television said. A state council meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang agreed that state private equity funds would be encouraged to make investments in technology start-ups, CCTV reported.

The meeting also approved a draft amendment to the patent law with harsher penalties for intellectual property right infringement. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; editing by Darren Schuettler)