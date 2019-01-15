China will maintain 'appropriate' growth in total social financing - c.bank

BEIJING, Jan 15 (Reuters) - China will maintain ‘appropriate’ growth in total social financing, a central bank official said Tuesday.

New liquidity released by China’s central bank has basically been transmitted to the real economy, while current liquidity level in China’s banking system is reasonably ample, Ruan Jianhong told reporters at a news briefing.

Financial costs for China’s small and micro firms fell in 2018 and the outstanding real estate loans in yuan term increased 20 percent from a year earlier to 38.7 trillion yuan ($5.73 trillion), she said.