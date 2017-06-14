FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 14, 2017 / 9:26 AM / 2 months ago

China outstanding total social financing up 12.9 pct y/y at end-May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, June 14 (Reuters) - China's outstanding total social financing was 165.2 trillion yuan at the end of May, up 12.9 percent from a year earlier, the central bank said on Wednesday.

TSF includes off-balance sheet forms of financing that exist outside the conventional bank lending system, such as initial public offerings, loans from trust companies and bond sales.

It can also hint at trends in China's vast shadow banking sector.

China's foreign exchange deposits were $779 billion at the end of May, compared with $777.5 billion a month earlier, the central bank added. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

