China outstanding total social financing up 13.2 pct y/y at end-July

BEIJING, Aug 15 (Reuters) - China's outstanding total social financing was 168.01 trillion yuan at the end of July, up 13.2 percent from a year earlier, the central bank said on Tuesday.

TSF includes off-balance sheet forms of financing that exist outside the conventional bank lending system, such as initial public offerings, loans from trust companies and bond sales.

It can also hint at trends in China's vast shadow banking sector.

China's foreign exchange deposits were $794.6 billion at the end of July, compared with $793.1 billion a month earlier, the central bank added. (Reporting by Cheng Fang and Kevin Yao; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)