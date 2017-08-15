China July total social financing drops to 1.22 trln yuan

BEIJING, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Total social financing (TSF), a broad measure of credit and liquidity in the economy, slipped to 1.22 trillion yuan ($182.75 billion) in July from 1.78 trillion yuan in June, data from the central bank showed on Tuesday.

TSF includes off-balance sheet forms of financing that exist outside the conventional bank lending system, such as initial public offerings, loans from trust companies and bond sales. It can also hint at trends in China's vast shadow banking sector. ($1 = 6.6759 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk)