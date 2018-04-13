FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 13, 2018 / 8:11 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

China outstanding total social financing up 10.5 pct y/y at end-March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, April 13 (Reuters) - China’s outstanding total social financing was 179.93 trillion yuan ($28.63 trillion) at the end of March, up 10.5 percent from a year earlier, the central bank said on Friday.

TSF includes off-balance sheet forms of financing that exist outside the conventional bank lending system, such as initial public offerings, loans from trust companies and bond sales.

It is also an indicator of activity in China’s vast shadow banking sector, which authorities are trying to rein in as part of a broader campaign to reduce systemic financial risks. ($1 = 6.2847 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Sam Holmes)

