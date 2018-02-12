China outstanding total social financing up 11.3 pct y/y at end-Jan

BEIJING, Feb 12 (Reuters) - China’s outstanding total social financing was 177.6 trillion yuan ($28.06 trillion) at the end of January, up 11.3 percent from a year earlier, the central bank said on Monday.

TSF includes off-balance sheet forms of financing that exist outside the conventional bank lending system, such as initial public offerings, loans from trust companies and bond sales.

It is also an indicator of activity in China’s vast shadow banking sector, which authorities are trying to rein in as part of a broader campaign to contain and reduce systemic financial risks.