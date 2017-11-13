China outstanding total social financing up 13 pct y/y at end-Oct

BEIJING, Nov 13 (Reuters) - China’s outstanding total social financing was 172.21 trillion yuan ($25.92 trillion) at end-October, up 13 percent from a year earlier, the central bank said on Monday.

TSF includes off-balancesheet forms of financing that exist outside the conventional bank lending system, such as initial public offerings, loans from trust companies and bond sales.

It is also an indicator of activity in China’s vast shadow banking sector, which authorities are trying to rein in as part of a broader campaign to contain systemic financial risks. ($1 = 6.6436 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)