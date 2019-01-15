China outstanding total social financing up 9.8 pct y/y at end-Dec

BEIJING, Jan 15 (Reuters) - China’s outstanding total social financing (TSF) was 200.75 trillion yuan ($29.73 trillion) at the end of December, up 9.8 percent from a year earlier, the central bank said on Tuesday.

TSF includes off-balance sheet forms of financing that exist outside the conventional bank lending system, such as initial public offerings, loans from trust companies and bond sales.

The People’s Bank of China has revised the way it calculates TSF by adding financial institutions’ asset-backed securities and loan write-offs.

Growth of outstanding TSF slowed to a record low in November, as regulators’ continued crackdown on shadow banking is slowly shutting off a major source of funding for smaller, private firms, weighing on the broader economy. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Richard Borsuk)