July 13, 2018 / 8:46 AM / Updated an hour ago

China outstanding total social financing up 9.8 pct y/y at end-June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, July 13 (Reuters) - China’s outstanding total social financing was 183.27 trillion yuan ($27.37 trillion) at the end of June, up 9.8 percent from a year earlier, the central bank said on Friday.

TSF includes off-balance sheet forms of financing that exist outside the conventional bank lending system, such as initial public offerings, loans from trust companies and bond sales.

It is also an indicator of activity in China’s vast shadow banking sector, which authorities are trying to rein in as part of a broader campaign to contain and reduce systemic financial risks. ($1 = 6.6970 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

