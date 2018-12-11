China outstanding total social financing up 9.9 pct y/y at end-Nov

Financials
BEIJING, Dec 11 (Reuters) - China’s outstanding total social financing (TSF) was 199.3 trillion yuan ($29.00 trillion) at the end of November, up 9.9 percent from a year earlier, the central bank said on Tuesday.

TSF includes off-balance sheet forms of financing that exist outside the conventional bank lending system, such as initial public offerings, loans from trust companies and bond sales.

The People’s Bank of China has revised the way it calculates TSF by adding financial institutions’ asset-backed securities and loan write-offs.

China’s outstanding total social financing was 197.89 trillion yuan at the end of October, up 10.2 percent from a year earlier. ($1 = 6.8733 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Kim Coghill)

