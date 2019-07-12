China's outstanding total social financing up 10.9% y/y at end-June

BEIJING, July 12 (Reuters) - China’s outstanding total social financing (TSF) was 213.26 trillion yuan ($31.01 trillion) at the end of June, up 10.9% from a year earlier, the central bank said on Friday.

TSF includes off-balance sheet forms of financing that exist outside the conventional bank lending system, such as initial public offerings, loans from trust companies and bond sales.

In June, TSF rose to 2.26 trillion yuan from 1.4 trillion yuan in May. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected June TSF of 1.95 trillion yuan. ($1 = 6.8774 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk Editing by Jacqueline Wong)