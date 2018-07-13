China June total social financing sharply rises to 1.18 trln yuan

BEIJING, July 13 (Reuters) - China’s total social financing (TSF), a broad measure of credit and liquidity in the economy, rose sharply to 1.18 trillion yuan ($176.30 billion) in June from 760.8 billion yuan in May, data from the central bank showed on Friday.

TSF includes off-balance sheet forms of financing that exist outside the conventional bank lending system, such as initial public offerings, loans from trust companies and bond sales.

The economic barometer has become a gauge of fundraising trends and can provide hints of activity in China’s vast and unregulated shadow banking sector.

Chinese authorities have been trying to clamp down on riskier forms of lending as part of a broader campaign to contain and reduce systemic financial risks. ($1 = 6.6930 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Richard Borsuk)